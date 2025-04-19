8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Check Expected Salary Hikes, Pension Revisions for Govt Employees and Pensioners

New Delhi, April 19: In a significant development for lakhs of central government employees and pensioners, the Centre has approved the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission (CPC) to revise salaries, pensions, and benefits. Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2025, the move is expected to benefit over 36 lakh central government civilian employees and pensioners, as confirmed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Addressing concerns about pension parity, FM Sitharaman clarified that the government is committed to equal treatment of all retirees. She stated in the Rajya Sabha that there is no discrimination between pre- and post-1.1.2016 pensioners, with all receiving pensions at par under the 7th CPC’s parity framework. She further confirmed that the recent validation rules do not impact defense pensioners and are not amendments to existing pension rules. 8th Pay Commission: How Much Basic Salary Will Increase if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86?

The anticipated pension hike under the 8th Pay Commission will be determined by the fitment factor — a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay. Experts predict the new fitment factor could range from 2.6 to 2.85, leading to a 25–30% increase in salaries and proportionate pension hikes. TeamLease Digital CEO Neeti Sharma mentioned that the basic minimum salary is expected to rise beyond INR 40,000, accompanied by enhanced perks and allowances. 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Fitment Factor Likely Between 1.92 to 2.86, No Major Salary Hike Expected.

While the Centre has confirmed the decision to constitute the 8th Pay Commission, FM Sitharaman noted that the timeline for submission of its report will be decided in due course. Employees and pensioners now await the formal constitution and recommendations of the commission that could significantly boost their financial well-being.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2025 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).