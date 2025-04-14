Mumbai, April 14: The central government’s announcement in January regarding the formation of the 8th Pay Commission has sparked hope among over one crore employees and pensioners. Though the panel members are yet to be appointed, discussions have already begun around its expected recommendations, especially regarding salary revision, dearness allowance (DA), and the fitment factor.

One of the most anticipated decisions is the possible merger of the current DA, which stands at 55%, with the basic salary. This move has historically preceded the application of the fitment factor under earlier pay commissions. The same pattern is expected this time, with experts predicting a notable salary jump depending on the final fitment factor recommended. 8th Pay Commission Latest Update: Fitment Factor Likely Between 1.92 to 2.86, No Major Salary Hike Expected.

How Much Will Salary Rise if Fitment Factor Hits 2.86?

Currently, the minimum basic pay for Level 1 employees under the 7th Pay Commission is INR 18000. If the 55 percent DA is merged with the basic pay, it increases to INR 27900. The final salary hike will depend on the fitment factor applied to this revised amount. 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor and DA Merger To Result in Significant Salary Hike, Check Latest Update.

If the fitment factor is 1.92, the new salary could be around INR 53568. If the same factor used in the 7th Pay Commission 2.57 is retained, the salary would rise to INR 71703. However, if the fitment factor is increased to 2.86, the salary may reach as high as INR 79794.

This means employees earning a basic salary of INR 18000 today could see a revised salary between INR 53000 and INR 79000 once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented and its recommendations are approved

