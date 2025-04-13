New Delhi, April 13: As anticipation builds around the formal constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, central government employees are keenly watching for updates, especially concerning the fitment factor—a key determinant of their revised salaries. Though there is no official confirmation yet, reports suggest that the fitment factor could range between 1.92 and 2.86.

However, expectations of a significant salary hike should be tempered. According to The Financial Express, the fitment factor is applied only to the basic pay, not the gross salary. This means the overall increase may not be as substantial as some anticipate. Several components—including allowances and the dearness allowance (DA)—remain outside the scope of direct fitment application. 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor and DA Merger To Result in Significant Salary Hike, Check Latest Update.

Historically, the actual salary hike through past commissions has varied:

2nd Pay Commission: 14.2%

3rd: 20.6%

4th: 27.6%

5th: 31.0%

6th: 54.0%

7th: 14.3%

This history shows that the hike percentage does not always match public expectations.

Adding to the speculation, the Finance Ministry has dismissed rumors of merging basic pay with dearness allowance as an interim relief. While the government continues to state that announcements regarding the 8th Pay Commission will come “in due course,” some reports hint that it may be officially set up by the end of this month. 8th Pay Commission Likely To Revisit CGHS Reform, May Propose Health Insurance Scheme for Central Government Employees and Pensioners.

As the wait continues, employees are advised to monitor official channels for verified updates and not rely solely on speculations surrounding salary increases and policy shifts.

