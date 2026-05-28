8th Pay Commission News: Huge Salary Hike for Employees? Know Why the Government May Reject Proposed 3.83 Fitment Factor

Speculation surrounding the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission continues to grow as central government employees and pensioners await definitive clarity on upcoming salary revisions. While workers' unions have submitted comprehensive proposals to the panel, recent updates suggest the central government may not agree to several major demands. This has raised doubts among beneficiaries regarding the likelihood of a substantial pay hike.

Union Demands Focus on Fitment Factor

In recent weeks, trade unions have engaged in detailed discussions with the 8th Pay Commission panel, putting forward key suggestions to counter the effects of inflation and rising living costs. The primary proposals include the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay and a substantial upward revision of the fitment factor. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: Employee Bodies Push for up to 438% Pay Jump, Govt Faces Big Fiscal Challenge.

The main demand raised by union bodies is to increase the fitment factor to 3.83. However, media reports indicate that union representatives themselves now acknowledge that the government is unlikely to accept all of these proposals in full.

Understanding the Fitment Factor

The fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier utilised by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary or pension into the updated salary structure. The basic calculation relies on a straightforward formula: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. The concept became a prominent component of salary calculations during the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, replacing older, more complex methods such as need-based wage calculations and pay rationalization. For perspective, the 7th Central Pay Commission implemented a fitment factor of 2.57. This multiplier successfully raised the minimum basic salary of central government employees from INR 7,000 under the previous panel to INR 18,000.

Fiscal Constraints Impact Salary Revisions

According to union leaders, the government is hesitant to fully approve the steep 3.83 multiplier due to the broader financial burden it would impose on the national exchequer. A sharp increase in central salaries typically triggers corresponding pay scale revisions across various state governments. This creates a cascading long-term rise in pension liabilities and retirement-related expenses nationwide. Consequently, policy analysts suggest the government may ultimately opt for a moderate or balanced formula rather than approving a maximum hike. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Huge Salary Hike for Central Government Employees? Fitment Factor From 3.0 to 4.0 Explained.

Background and Scope of the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission carries significant socio-economic weight, as its final recommendations will directly affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including current central government employees, pensioners, and their families. India has established seven previous pay panels since the constitution of the First Pay Commission in January 1946. Historically, a new panel is formed roughly every 10 years to review and standardise central wages. Following this institutional timeline, the central government officially constituted the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ABP Ananda), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).