8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know How Salaries Increased From 1st to 7th CPC

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As expectations mount regarding the formation of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the history of salary revisions for central government employees reveals a significant shift in India's economic landscape. Since the first commission in 1946, the pay structure for millions of employees has undergone drastic transformations, moving from basic subsistence wages to modern, inflation-indexed compensation.

With the 7th CPC's ten-year cycle ending on December 31, 2025, the focus has shifted toward how the next commission will address the "fitment factor" and rising living costs. 8th Pay Commission News: Central Government Employees To Receive 283% Hike in Salary and Pension? Check Details.

The Early Era: Establishing the Minimum Wage

The journey of the Central Pay Commission began just before independence. The 1st Pay Commission (1946), led by Srinivasa Varadachariar, established a minimum salary of INR 35 per month. The objective was to create a standardised pay scale for a newly emerging Indian bureaucracy. Subsequent commissions followed approximately every decade. The 2nd CPC (1959) increased the minimum wage to INR 80, while the 3rd CPC (1973) introduced the concept of Dearness Allowance (DA) linked to the Consumer Price Index, ensuring that government salaries had a degree of protection against inflation.

The Economic Shift: 4th to 6th Commissions

The latter half of the 20th century saw more aggressive salary hikes as India's economy expanded:

4th CPC (1986): Doubled the minimum salary from INR 375 to INR 750.

Doubled the minimum salary from INR 375 to INR 750. 5th CPC (1996): Introduced a substantial jump, raising the minimum pay to INR 2,550. This commission was notable for its focus on downsizing the workforce while increasing the pay of remaining staff.

Introduced a substantial jump, raising the minimum pay to INR 2,550. This commission was notable for its focus on downsizing the workforce while increasing the pay of remaining staff. 6th CPC (2006): This marked a major turning point with the introduction of "Grade Pay" and a minimum salary of INR 7,000. It also introduced the concept of "Pay Bands", which categorised employees into broader salary ranges.

The Current Framework: The 7th CPC

The 7th Pay Commission, implemented in 2016, replaced the grade pay system with a "Pay Matrix." It established the current minimum monthly salary of INR 18,000. A critical element of the 7th CPC was the Fitment Factor, set at 2.57. This multiplier was used to convert basic pay from the 6th CPC into the 7th CPC structure. This commission also recommended that pay be reviewed more frequently whenever the Dearness Allowance crosses 50 per cent of the basic pay, a threshold that has recently been reached. 8th Pay Commission 2026: What Is It, Who Benefits and When Will Salaries Increase?

Looking Ahead: Expectations for the 8th CPC

While the Union Government has not yet made a formal announcement regarding the 8th Pay Commission, historical precedent suggests it should be implemented by January 2026. Employee unions are currently advocating for several key changes, including:

Higher Fitment Factor: Projections suggest a request for a multiplier between 2.81 and 3.68.

Projections suggest a request for a multiplier between 2.81 and 3.68. Revised Minimum Wage: Speculation remains high that the minimum salary could rise significantly from the current INR 18,000 to approximately INR 26,000 or more.

Speculation remains high that the minimum salary could rise significantly from the current INR 18,000 to approximately INR 26,000 or more. Merging DA with Basic Pay: There are calls to merge the current Dearness Allowance into the basic salary to provide a higher base for future calculations.

The upcoming commission will face the complex task of balancing the financial well-being of over 4.8 million central government employees and 6.7 million pensioners with the fiscal constraints of the national budget.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).