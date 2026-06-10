8th Pay Commission Update: State-Wise Meeting Schedule, Salary Hike Timeline, and Key Developments for Central Government Employees

The 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) has stepped up consultations with employee unions, pensioners, service associations, and government stakeholders as it prepares recommendations that could significantly impact the salaries, allowances, and pensions of nearly 1.15 crore beneficiaries.

The commission, constituted on November 3, 2025, is conducting state visits and stakeholder meetings across the country to gather feedback before finalizing its recommendations, which are expected by mid-2027.

Who Will Benefit From the 8th Pay Commission?

The recommendations of the 8th CPC are expected to affect:

Nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel.

Around 65 lakh pensioners and family pensioners, including retired defence staff.

Employees of various central government departments, Union Territories, and statutory bodies.

The commission is expected to review pay scales, allowances, pension structures, and other service-related benefits. 8th Pay Commission News: How Will the Fitment Factor Impact Your Basic Salary? Check Details.

8th Pay Commission State Visit Schedule

As part of its nationwide consultations, the commission has announced the following meetings:

Uttar Pradesh Meeting

The 8th CPC will hold discussions with stakeholders in Lucknow on June 22 and 23, 2026. Interested stakeholders were required to seek appointments by June 10.

Odisha Meeting

The commission is scheduled to visit Bhubaneswar on July 6 and 7, 2026. Stakeholders can submit appointment requests until June 15.

West Bengal Meeting

The panel will hold consultations in Kolkata on July 9 and 10, 2026. Appointment requests must also be submitted by June 15. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will the Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 34,560 or INR 68,940? Know the Different Fitment Factors Proposed.

Panel Invites Applications for Consultant Positions

The commission has invited applications for 20 consultant positions on a full-time and part-time contractual basis.

According to the notification, consultants will assist the panel in reviewing the emolument structure of various employee categories and pension systems. The appointments will initially be for one year or until the tenure of the commission ends, whichever is earlier.

The commission has clarified that applications will remain open until all positions are filled.

Memorandum Submission Deadline Extended

The 8th Pay Commission has extended the deadline for submission of suggestions and memoranda to June 15, 2026.

This marks the second extension since the process began in March 2026. Earlier deadlines were fixed for April 30 and May 31.

Stakeholders eligible to submit recommendations include:

Central government employees and pensioners

Defence personnel

All India Services officers

Employee unions and associations

Government ministries and departments

Union Territories

Regulatory bodies established by Parliament

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Submit Its Recommendations?

The commission began consultations with stakeholders in April 2026 and plans to continue discussions over the coming months.

Based on the government's timeline, the panel is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution. This means recommendations could be submitted as early as February 2027, though mid-2027 remains the most likely timeline.

When Can Employees Expect Salary Hikes?

While recommendations may arrive in 2027, implementation could take considerably longer.

Past pay commissions have required additional time for government review, approval, and rollout. Going by previous trends, the implementation process could take two to three years after recommendations are submitted.

As a result, any salary revisions recommended by the 8th Pay Commission in 2027 may be fully implemented only between 2029 and 2030.

Key Expectations From the 8th Pay Commission

Employee unions and pensioner groups are expecting:

Revision of basic pay structure

Increase in fitment factor

Rationalisation of allowances

Improved pension calculations

Better retirement benefits

Review of Dearness Allowance merger proposals

The final recommendations will be closely watched by millions of central government employees and pensioners, as they are expected to determine compensation structures for the next decade.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 09:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).