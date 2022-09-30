Bhopal, September 30: Popular YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra, also known as SkyLord to the Free Fire players YouTube, died after receiving severe wounds in a road accident during a biking tour on Monday. Mishra’s channel had millions of subscribers.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Mishra was riding a motorcycle with a group when he was rammed by a truck on the state highway near Sohagpur, 122 km from state capital Bhopal, on Sunday. YouTuber Tuhin Mondal Arrested for Creating Memes Over West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Jhalmuri’ Comment

Skylord made his identity in Free Fire and Indian gaming community. Abhiyuday had massive fan following on social media. He had 1.59M subscribers on Youtube and 353 k subscribers on Instagram, respectively.

Mishra along with other bikers was on the ‘Riders in the wild’ journey, sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, which was flagged off on September 21 from Khajuraho. YouTuber Bindass Kavya Missing From Aurangabad in Maharashtra Found in Train Coach in Madhya Pradesh

The event was scheduled to cover four tiger reserves and popular tourist spots, including, Khajuraho, Amarkantak, Panarpani, and Bhopal. The event was scheduled to end on September 27, a day after his death.

When the riders reached Pachmarhi and were going towards Madhai, a truck coming from the direction of Pipariya hit the car back near Sohagpur town on the Narmadapuram-Pipariya highway.

Mishra suffered a lot of injuries in the accident. After this, he was rushed to the Bansal Hospital in Bhopal. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police has registered a case against the truck driver.

