Kanpur, March 12: In a shocking incident, a BTech student at Dayalbagh Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, was fatally attacked on Sunday night, March 9. The incident unfolded when the accused reportedly asked the victim for a matchbox to light a cigarette. Upon being denied, the confrontation escalated, leading to the fatal attack, the police revealed on Tuesday, March 11.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the deceased was identified as Siddhant Govindam. The tragic incident took place at the JCB ground, where the accused—Dileep, Kanhiyya, and their accomplice Abhishek—were consuming alcohol. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Sonam Kumar, Kanhiyya struck Siddhant with a beer bottle, and Abhishek, now on the run, delivered the fatal stab wound. Police teams have been deployed to arrest Abhishek. Kanpur Shocker: ‘Boyfriend’ Uses Surgical Blades To Kill Class 12 Girl in UP’s Barra, Calls Victim’s Friend and Confesses to Murder.

Student Stabbed to Death for Denying Matchbox

Siddhant's friends initially claimed that three unidentified men on a motorcycle had demanded money from the group and stabbed Siddhant when they refused. However, subsequent investigations led to the arrests of Dileep and Kanhiyya, while the hunt for Abhishek continues.

On Monday, Siddhant's father, Anil Kumar Govindam, filed a case at the Sikandra police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder. The FIR mentioned that Siddhant had left home with his friends at 7.30 pm to watch a cricket match. Later that night, the family was informed that he had been attacked and killed. Agra Shocker: 2 Men Blackmail 14-Year-Old Girl Using Private Photos and Audio Recordings, Force Her To Steal INR 2.5 Lakh From Family in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Manhunt.

The report said that Siddhant had recently secured a job with an IT firm in the NCR region and was the sole breadwinner of his family. His mother had passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his younger sister is currently a student. The brutal killing has left the family devastated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).