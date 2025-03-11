Kanpur, March 11: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was murdered in Karrahi Bazar, Barra, on March 10 afternoon. Police said the class 12 student from a Naubasta school was nearly beheaded with surgical blades by her alleged boyfriend. The accused called the victim’s friend and confessed to the murder. Authorities have begun an investigation, which is still in its early stages, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused soon.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shivam Varma, a 23-year-old nursing home employee from Fatehpur, allegedly used surgical blades to fatally attack the victim in Karrahi Bazar. Following the incident, he called the victim’s friend to confess, prompting the friend to alert her father. The father then informed the police, according to Ashish Shrivastava, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Kanpur South. An FIR has been filed against Shivam Varma, and police teams are actively searching for him, an official confirmed. Kanpur Shocker: Student Stripped, Beaten and Assaulted With Stones by Miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Kalyanpur, Video Surfaces.

The Incident

As per the victim’s friend, Varma approached the victim in Karrahi main market while she was with her friend. He insisted she accompany him, and she told her friend to head home, assuring her that she would return by 3 p.m.Shortly after, the victim’s friend received a call from an unknown number. Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

The caller, introducing himself as Shivam Varma, confessed to killing the victim by slitting her throat and claimed that her body was inside his rented room. Shocked, the friend immediately informed the victim’s father, and they rushed to Varma’s residence, only to find the door locked. The father quickly alerted the police, who forced their way inside. Inside the room, they found the victim’s body lying on a mattress, with a deep wound on her neck and multiple gashes on her face.

Aftermath

At the crime scene, Additional DCP Mahesh Kumar, along with forensic experts, stated that surgical blades were likely used to cause the injuries. The police have seized the victim’s mobile phone, with the last call recorded from a contact saved as ‘Roxxy.’ Meanwhile, Sandeep Kumar, the landlord’s son, disclosed that Varma often brought girls to his room and had been repeatedly warned about his behavior, but he refused to change.

The victim’s father suspects that his daughter was killed for resisting Varma’s alleged attempts to force her into the flesh trade. He believes a trafficking racket is operating in the area and may be linked to her murder. However, Additional DCP Kumar clarified that the investigation is still in its early stages and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

