New Delhi, September 20: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 , and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The agriculture Reform Bills were passed amid protest by opposition MPs. These bills will now become law after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. Farm Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? All You Need to Know.

The Rajya Sabha is now adjourned till 9 am tomorrow. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda called opposition parties "anti-farmers". Nadda added, "The government under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji has liberated the farmers from injustice they were facing for the last 70 years." Agriculture Reform Bills Passed in Lok Sabha: PM Narendra Modi Calls Move 'Historic', Assures Farmers Liberation from 'Middlemen'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hailed the passage of the farm bills, Singh tweeted, "With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’. This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi."

The bills were passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17. The bills have stirred protests because farmers fear they will no longer get the Minimum Support Price. Opposition parties term these bills as "anti-farmer". They alleged that the agriculture sector would be destroyed.

The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to give freedom to farmers and traders to sale and purchase of their choice. It also promotes the inter-state and intra-state sale of farmers' produce outside the local markets. Electronic trading of farmers' produce is also permitted under this bill. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 seeks to frame national guidelines for trade agreements between farmers and agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters.

