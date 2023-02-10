New Delhi, February 10: After all-round criticism, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrawn its appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. February 14 is observed as 'Valentine's Day' across the world.

In a notice, the board's Secretary S.K. Dutta said, "As directed by the competent authority and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on February 14 stands withdrawn." Cow Hug Day To Replace Valentine's Day? Animal Welfare Board of India Appeals Citizen To Celebrate February 14 by Hugging a Bovine.

The AWBI had earlier issued a notice appealing to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day', saying that it will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness". Cow Hug Day Celebration Appeal Withdrawn by Animal Welfare Board of India.

"Cow is known as 'Kamdhenu' and 'Gaumata' because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the notice had said.

