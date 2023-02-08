Cows possess a special bond and are considered sacred by the Indians because of their various important roles in farming, culture, and religion. The cows are also known as "Kamdenu" and "Gaumata" because of their mother-like nurturing nature. Animal Welfare Board of India has appealed to the citizen to celebrate February 14, Valentine's day, as Cow Hug Day to instill the value of cows in the culture. Assam: Cow Seen Roaming Freely Inside Cloth Store at Dhubri’s Shopping Mall, Video Goes Viral.

Cow Hug Day 2023:

Move-over #ValentinesDay, Celebrate February 14 as #CowHugDay says- Animal Welfare Board of India pic.twitter.com/g5Nd8O1Djw — ashok bagriya (@ashokbagriya10) February 8, 2023

