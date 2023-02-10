The Animal Welfare Board of India on Friday withdrew the appeal to celebrate Cow Hug Day on February 14. Every year, February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day across the globe. Two days ago, the Animal Welfare Board of India had issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 in order to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness". Valentine's Day Thing of Past? Celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 To Spread 'Positive Energy', Animal Welfare Board of India Tells Cow Lovers.

The appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February 2023 stands withdrawn. pic.twitter.com/5MvEbHPdBZ — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

