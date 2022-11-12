Mumbai, November 12: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a woman was allegedly molested by her domestic worker. As per reports, the incident came to light after the 25-year-old woman filed a complaint on Wednesday with Anandnagar police against her domestic worker. In her complaint, the woman claimed that her domestic worker molested her while she was alone at home.

According to a report in the Times of India, the accused has been identified as Jagdish Meena (40), a resident of Vejalpur. The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the woman was alone at home. Police officials said that the woman's father works with the income-tax department while her mother is a teacher at a CBSE school in Vastrapur. Kerala Shocker: Radiographer Held for Filming Woman Patient Changing in MRI Scan Centre in Pathanamthitta.

The woman in her complaint said that she bees alone at home in the first half of the day. The woman told cops that her mother employed Meena as domestic worker in June. Narrating the incident, the woman said that on Wednesday morning, her mother went to work post which Meena came to work at around 10am.

The woman said that after opening the door of her home, she left him to do the chores. However, when she was watching TV in the drawing room, the accused grabbed her all of a sudden and started molesting her. When the woman started screaming and fighting, the accused said that he made a made a mistake. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beaten With Broom, Hurled With Casteist Abuses for Sporting a Moustache in Sanand.

In her complaint, the woman also said that the accused requested her to not tell her mother about the incident. Following which, the accused fled from the house. The complainant, who was scared immediately called her mother, who rushed home to be with her daughter. Later, the duo filed a police complaint against the accused. Soon, the police arrested the accused and booked him for molestation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2022 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).