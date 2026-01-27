Bhopal, January 27: A significant security lapse at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has come to light after a woman employee was robbed inside a hospital elevator on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked outrage among staff and raised questions about the safety of frontline workers within one of Central India’s premier medical institutions.

Details of the Assault and Robbery Incident

The victim, Varsha Soni, an attendant in the gynaecology department, was targeted during her duty hours while using an elevator located behind the hospital's blood bank. According to the victim's account and surveillance footage, a masked man entered the lift and initially feigned a casual conversation, asking for directions to the ophthalmology department. Dr Rashmi Verma Dies: AIIMS Bhopal Doctor Dies of Alleged Anaesthesia Overdose After Nearly 25 Days on Ventilator.

Even AIIMS Bhopal isn’t safe. A woman was robbed inside a hospital elevator. No guard. CCTV caught it. Under BNS, robbery became "snatching"max 3 yrs, easy bail. Result? Snatching cases explode. Fear of law vanishes. pic.twitter.com/b4lwbHiFhf — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 26, 2026

AIIMS भोपाल के अंदर का हाल। महिला डॉक्टर से चेन छीनीं। दिल्ली से भोपाल तक इन दिनों घर और अस्पताल के अंदर ऐसी लूटपाट दिखने लगी है। pic.twitter.com/doihJI3Q30 — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) January 26, 2026

As the elevator reached the third floor, the assailant lunged at Soni, attempting to snatch her gold jewellery. Despite her resistance, the attacker successfully made off with her mangalsutra (a traditional sacred necklace), while a secondary pearl necklace broke during the struggle. The suspect reportedly used the staircase to flee toward the IPD gate, taking advantage of the reduced security presence typical on Sundays.

Lack of Immediate Assistance

The aftermath of the robbery highlighted further gaps in the hospital's safety network. Soni was left alone and shaken near the elevator for nearly ten minutes before a security guard on a routine patrol discovered her.

Legal Shift and Rising Crime Rates

The incident at AIIMS Bhopal is being viewed by local law enforcement as symptomatic of a broader trend in the city. Under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), many offences previously classified as robbery are now categorised as "snatching."

This reclassification has significant legal implications:

Reduced Sentencing: The maximum punishment has decreased from 10–14 years to just three years.

Easier Bail: Arrest is no longer mandatory for such offences, often allowing suspects to be released with a simple notice.

Police data reflects the impact of these changes. In Bhopal, snatching incidents have more than quadrupled, rising from 39 cases in 2024 to over 165 cases in 2025.

Current Investigation Status

Baghsewania police have received a written complaint regarding the robbery, though a formal First Information Report (FIR) was reportedly still pending as of Monday. The security agency responsible for the hospital stated that identifying the suspect is challenging because he used a mask and cap to conceal his face. AIIMS Bhopal administration has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the breach, but internal reviews of Sunday's security protocols are expected to follow.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

