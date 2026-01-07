Bhopal, January 7: An assistant professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, has died after nearly 25 days on life support following an alleged self-administered anaesthetic overdose, police and hospital officials said. Dr Rashmi Verma, 24, who worked in the Emergency and Trauma Department, succumbed to her injuries on Monday despite intensive treatment.

The incident has prompted a police investigation, with authorities recovering a suicide note at the site. In the note, Dr Verma reportedly stated that no one else was responsible for her death, according to police officials. Greater Noida Shocker: Trainee Doctor Dies by Suicide After Jumping From High-Rise in Gaur City 14th Avenue.

AIIMS Doctor Rashmi Verma Dies

Dr Verma was found unconscious in her hostel room on December 11 after allegedly injecting herself with a high-dose anaesthetic drug shortly after completing her duty, police said. Family members rushed her to AIIMS Bhopal that night, but by the time she arrived, about 25 minutes later, her heart had stopped for several minutes.

Medical teams managed to restore her heartbeat with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but doctors said she had suffered severe brain damage due to oxygen deprivation. An MRI conducted 72 hours after her admission showed “global hypoxic brain injury,” a condition with minimal hope for recovery. Telangana: Dalit Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After Colleague Refuses Marriage Over Caste Differences in Siddipet.

Suicide Note and Investigation

Police confirmed a suicide note was found at Dr Verma’s residence and sent for handwriting analysis. In it, she indicated her actions were her own and urged that no one else should be blamed or harassed. ACP Aditi Bhavsar said that the case has been registered as an unnatural death, and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report for further details.

Family members told police that Dr Verma had been under emotional stress following her father’s death and had experienced depression, but they denied any work-related grievances. Officials also noted that the AIIMS management has formed a high-level committee to probe the circumstances surrounding the case, though no official findings have been released yet.

Dr Verma held an MBBS degree from Motilal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj and completed her MD at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur. She had nearly five years of teaching experience and was described by colleagues as a dedicated physician. In addition to her clinical work, she served as the nodal officer for CPR training programmes and was noted for assisting needy patients financially.

AIIMS Bhopal officials have so far declined to comment publicly on pressures or administrative issues at the institute, and no evidence has been presented linking the hospital workplace to the doctor’s decision. The investigation continues as police await forensic results to clarify the sequence of events leading up to her death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).