Air India Flight to Moscow From Delhi Returns Mid-Way as Pilot Found COVID-19 Positive, DGCA Orders Probe

New Delhi, May 30: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Air India flight which was going to Moscow from Delhi under Vande Bharat Mission has returned mid-way following the health issues of a crew member. Though not much details are available as of yet, PTI says that the flight was returned after ground tram realised that the pilot was COVID-19 positive.

Informing more, senior Air India officials said, as quoted by NDTV, "When the A320 plane, which did not have any passengers as it was heading to Moscow to bring back stranded Indians under Vande Bharat Mission, had reached Uzbekistan's airspace, our team on ground realised that one of the pilots had tested COVID-positive." Adding more, the official said, "The flight was immediately asked to return. It came back to Delhi at around 12.30 pm on Saturday." Air India Security Staff Onboard Delhi-Ludhiana Flight Test Positive, Sent to Isolation Centre.

Air India flight (AI-1945) going to Moscow from Delhi under #VandeBharatMission returns mid-way after pilot's #COVID19 test result came positive. Aircraft under disinfection process at Delhi airport. https://t.co/pyBxMYCqzV — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Air India flight -- AI-1945 -- has been out under disinfection process at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Meanwhile, DGCA has ordered a probe.