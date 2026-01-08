Mumbai, January 8: An Air India Express flight IX 613 traveling from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah made a priority landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday, January 8, after an infant on board developed severe respiratory issues. The flight, IX 613, was diverted mid-air when the crew alerted air traffic control about the medical emergency involving a five-month-old child.

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 12:28 PM, where it was met by a specialised medical team and an ambulance positioned on the tarmac. Airport authorities had cleared the airspace and taxiways to ensure the plane could touch down without delay. Upon arrival, the infant and their parents were immediately deplaned and transported to a nearby private hospital for emergency treatment. Air India San Francisco-Delhi Flight AI174 Lands in Mongolia Over Suspected Technical Issue.

Air India Express Flight IX1240 Makes Priority Landing After Medical Emergency

Ground staff and medical personnel at Thiruvananthapuram airport had been briefed on the infant's condition while the plane was still in transit. According to airport officials, the child was experiencing significant difficulty breathing, requiring immediate clinical stabilization.

Hospital sources later confirmed that the infant was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit. The child is currently reported to be in stable condition and is responding well to treatment under the supervision of specialists. India’s Aviation Market Set for Shake-Up as Al Hind Air, FlyExpress and Shankh Air Prepare for Launch, All You Need To Know.

The priority landing necessitated a brief disruption to the flight’s original schedule. Following the medical evacuation and standard safety checks, the aircraft was cleared to resume its journey.

Air India Express Flight IX1240 Resumes Journey Later

The flight eventually departed for Sharjah at 3:17 PM, carrying the remaining passengers. Air India Express confirmed that all operational protocols were followed to prioritise the life-saving intervention while minimising the impact on other travelers.

Commercial airlines maintain strict protocols for mid-air medical crises, which include identifying any medical professionals on board and coordinating with ground-based "MedAire" services for remote consultation.

When a passenger's condition is deemed critical by the pilot-in-command, a priority landing or diversion is initiated to the nearest airport equipped with appropriate medical facilities. Thiruvananthapuram is a frequent diversion point for international flights in the region due to its rapid response capabilities and proximity to multi-specialty hospitals.

