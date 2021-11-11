Mumbai, November 11: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd (BSE: 513349 & NSE: AJMERA) a leading real estate company with pan India and International presence today announced its unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2021. The company delivered strong revenue and profitability for the half year as a result of impressive construction progress, steady sales book and increase in number of units sold.

The company has achieved strong operating performance with growth in profit margins, continued debt reduction with good performance on key financial parameters for H1FY22:

Particulars (Rs in crore) H1FY22 H1FY21 YoY (%) Total Revenue 235 149 57% EBITDA 59 43 38% PBT 29 14 103% PAT 22 10 121% EPS (in ₹) 6.11 2.76 121%

Company has shown adequate financial performance with strong cashflow visibility with mid stage projects moving into revenue recognition stage while advance stage projects almost sold.

Commenting on the H1FY22 performance, Dhaval Ajmera, Director – Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited said

“As one of India’s leading real estate Company, it has been our endeavor to be a dominant player in residential segment and create value for all stakeholders. The improved pandemic scenario and the low home loan rates have provided the required traction to our ready-to-move and under-construction projects. We are on path of debt reduction. There are launches scheduled for three new projects this year in our effort to continue strong growth trajectory.

The overall real estate market including the key regions of Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad is witnessing an improved performance coming out of the second wave and we expect the market to further improve in the coming quarters. The need for home ownership accompanied with a positive buyer sentiment - especially during the festive season will aid the growing momentum.

With the recent developments and upcoming significant launches assisted with the favorable market sentiment, Ajmera Realty is poised to build on the current momentum.”