According to the Times of India report, the principal, a 50-year-old man, allegedly sexually assaulted the student and performed obscene acts during the incident. When the student resisted, he threatened to fail her in her college examinations, adding to her trauma. The victim later narrated the ordeal to her mother, breaking down while describing the harassment and inappropriate proposals made by the principal. Bijnor Shocker: 6 Men Gang-Rape Woman in Front of Her Fiancé in UP, Accused Film Act and Circulate Video on Social Media; 3 Arrested.

The Times of India further reported that after receiving the complaint, the block education officer conducted a preliminary inquiry and found the principal prima facie guilty of misconduct. Based on the findings, he was immediately suspended from his duties at the college. Basic Shiksha Adhikari Dr Rakesh Singh confirmed that a departmental probe is also underway to ensure proper action and accountability. UP Shocker: Couple Killed After Attempted Rape in Kaushambi, 2 Arrested.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Friday night, August 29. The principal was sent to jail on Saturday, August 30, while the student underwent a medical examination as part of the investigation.