Bijnor, May 16: In a horrifying incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, six men from a neighbouring village allegedly gang-raped a young woman who had gone to meet her fiancé. The assault took place late Saturday night around 10 PM, when the woman was speaking with her fiancé near a field close to her home. According to the police complaint, six men from a nearby village suddenly appeared, attacked the couple, and brutally beat the fiancé. They then dragged the woman to another field, where all six allegedly raped her.

The accused reportedly recorded the act and later circulated the video on social media. The victim was threatened with death if she revealed the incident to anyone. Out of fear, she initially remained silent and did not inform her family. However, after the video surfaced online on Tuesday evening, she reported the crime to the police. Thane Shocker: IT Professional Rapes Woman With Promise of Marriage, Posts Victim’s Objectionable Pictures on Instagram After Breakup, Arrested.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and taken three named accused—Nitin, Lavish, and Bali—into custody. A case has also been filed against three unidentified suspects. Station in-charge Virendra Kumar confirmed the arrests and said the survivor has been sent for a medical examination. The investigation is ongoing to locate the remaining suspects. Bhopal Horror: Gang Rapes College Girls, Films Acts and Blackmails Them Into Luring Others; 2 Arrested As Cops Find Intimate Videos on Accused’s Phone.

This comes after a 30-year-old widow in Haridwar was brutally raped and assaulted by a stalker after he allegedly threw chilli powder in her eyes and attacked her with an iron rod and a knife. The horrific incident occurred on May 11 but came to light only on Wednesday when the victim was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh in critical condition. Hunt for the accused is on.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

