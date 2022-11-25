Delhi, November 25: Days after Labour Ministry issued summons to Amazon following a petition by Pune-based employee union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate ( NITES ), claiming that the company had forcibly cut a big number of jobs in India, the E-commerce giant said that it has not sacked any employee but only let go of those who accepted the voluntary separation programme.

Last week, NITES had submitted a petition and requested the Union government and the state labour authorities to conduct an inquiry regarding the “unethical and illegal layoffs" email being sent to employees by Amazon. It claimed that Amazon forcibly terminated a large number of employees in India. Amazon Layoffs: Union Labour Ministry Summons E-Commerce Giant Over Job Cuts

Economic Times reported that Amazon representatives who appeared before the deputy chief labour commissioner of the union labour ministry in Bengaluru presented their side of the story while also dismissing any allegations on Wednesday. No one, however, represented the union at Wednesday’s hearing. The authorities have decided to take a view after hearing it, the people said. Amazon Confirms Layoffs; Employees Enraged, Say ‘Horrendous Way To Treat People’

Amazon stated that its reviews employees annually across verticals and checks if it requires realignment. The workers were free to choose or reject the realignment scheme. The executives told the authorities that Amazon was offering an extended window to employees in case they chose to reconsider their decision.

Amazon has laid off 3 per cent of its total workforce. Around 10,000 employees were let go in the last few weeks. The company said it was making these adjustments in light of the emerging global economic situation.

