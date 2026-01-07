Indian gaming sensation Payal Dhare, aka Payal Gaming, has taken social media by storm after participating in the viral "Big Guy" trend on Instagram, featuring none other than global YouTube icon MrBeast. The short video, which highlights a lighthearted interaction between the two creators, has quickly racked up millions of views, fueling intense speculation about a major upcoming collaboration. Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming Seeks Lord Ganesha’s Blessings at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Shares Photos.

The post comes at a time of unprecedented growth for the Indian gaming industry, with fans viewing this interaction as a landmark moment for the country’s digital creators on the world stage.

Payal Gaming x MrBeast

In the now-viral Instagram Reel, Dhare is seen alongside Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, participating in the "Big Guy" trend, a popular format that often uses specific music and comedic timing to emphasise height differences or the presence of a "legendary" figure. The playful nature of the video has resonated with audiences globally, bridging the gap between the American content king and India’s leading female gamer.

Payal Gaming Crashed Instagram As She Goes ‘Big Guy Big Guy’ With MrBeast – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Dhare (@payalgamingg)

The video has not only trended in India but has also caught the attention of international gaming communities, marking one of the most significant social media crossovers for an Indian influencer this year. Fans have flooded the post's comment section with positive comments expressing their joy and amusement. A user wrote, "This wasn't on my 2026 bingo card," while another comment read, "Collab of the year."

The buzz surrounding the video follows reports that MrBeast recently began following both Payal Dhare and fellow pro-gamer Jonathan Gaming on Instagram. During a recent livestream, Jonathan addressed the rumours, confirming that "talks are ongoing" for a potential project.

Fans React to Payal Gaming x MrBeast

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

A Career Milestone for Payal Dhare

For Payal Dhare, this viral moment represents another peak in an already storied career. As a prominent member of S8UL Esports, she has transitioned from a small-town gamer to a national icon, recently being recognised by government officials for her contributions to the gaming sector.

Her ability to secure a feature with MrBeast, who currently holds the title for the most subscribers on YouTube, underscores her influence within the global creator economy. Fans have praised her for representing India with a "clear, confident, and professional" presence alongside such a massive international star. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Deepfake? Gamer Payal Dhare Issues Statement on ‘MMS Leak’ Controversy, Says ‘It’s Not Me’.

Payal Gaming’s Recent MMS Controversy

Payal Dhare recently grabbed attention after an MMS-like video went viral on social media. Many users claimed that the woman seen in the compromising clip was Payal. However, the video was actually AI-generated and a deepfake. In a detailed statement on Instagram, the content creator addressed the controversy and denied any involvement with the viral video. She also urged users to stop sharing unverified content. The incident has raised serious concerns about personal safety on online platforms.

