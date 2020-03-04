Amit Shah Says He Won't Participate in Holi Milan 2020 Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India

Amit Shah during interview (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 4: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that he will not participate in Holi Milan 2020 celebrations this year due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak. The Home Minister also appealed people to avoid public gatherings and take "good care of yourself and your family." PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Advised to Reduce Mass Gatherings' to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

"Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take good care of yourself & your family," Amit Shah said in a tweet. BJP President JP Nadda Says No to Holi Milan 2020 Events Amid COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Scare in India.

Amit Shah Tweet:

Holi is a very important festival for we Indians but in the wake of Coronavirus, i have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan celebration this year. I also appeal everyone to avoid public gatherings and take a good care of yourself & your family. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 4, 2020

Earlier this morning, PM Modi said that he won't participate in Holi event. "Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," he had said.

So far, 28 positive cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India. According to union health minister Harsh Vardhan, the first three cases were in Kerala, who recovered from the virus. 17 from a group of Italian tourists, including their guide. One from Telangana, one resident from Delhi has tested positive and the union minister also added six from Agra who came in contact with Delhi man.