PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Advised to Reduce Mass Gatherings' to Curb Spread of COVID-19

New Delhi, March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he will not participate in any Holi Milan programme. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak. Holi, also known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated across the country next week. Holi 2020: Did WHO and Indian Govt Warn Against Purchase of China-Made Colours and Gulaal Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? Here's a Fact-Check as Fake News Goes Viral.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," PM Modi said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, earlier, PM Modi mentioned that he has reviewed Country's preparedness to deal with the deadly virus. "Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," PM Modi wrote.

The Prime had also shared a graphic of important measures to be taken to ensure self-protection.

Six cases of Coronavirus have been reported in India so far, informed Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. Global deaths due to Coronavirus exceeded above 3,000. The pathogen, which originated in China in December 2019, continues to spread around the world and infected more than 80,000 people.