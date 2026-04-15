Police in Amravati, Maharashtra, have arrested a man for the alleged s*xual exploitation of at least 180 minor girls. The accused, identified as Ayaan Shaikh alias Ayan Ahmed, was apprehended following a formal complaint by a Member of Parliament. According to investigative reports, the suspect recorded more than 350 obscene videos of the victims, which were allegedly used to blackmail the minors and force them into prostitution.

The arrest follows a swift investigation by the Amravati (Rural) police. Ayaan, a resident of Paratwada city, was produced before a court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for seven days. Authorities have seized his mobile phone, which reportedly contains a vast amount of objectionable content currently being reviewed by digital forensics experts. Who Is Nida Khan? HR Manager at TCS Nashik Arrested in S*xual Abuse and Religious Conversion Case.

Systematic Targeting Through Social Media

The investigation suggests that the minors were systematically targeted through messaging platforms and social media applications, specifically WhatsApp and Snapchat groups. According to a memorandum submitted by Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde to Superintendent of Police Vishal Anand, the accused allegedly lured the girls into "love traps" before transporting them to Mumbai and Pune.

Once in these cities, Ayaan allegedly filmed the victims to create leverage for extortion and further exploitation. Preliminary reports indicate that some of the recorded videos were widely shared online, prompting the police Cyber Cell to track the digital footprint of the content to identify potential criminal syndicates or additional accomplices.

Calls for Special Investigation and Local Reaction

The case has drawn significant attention from both political leaders and the local community. MP Anil Bonde has called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to manage the scope of the case, warning of public protests if a dedicated unit is not established.

Members of the local community have also approached the police station to demand the strictest possible action against the accused. Representatives stressed the need for a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victims and to prevent the actions of an individual from tarnishing the reputation of the broader community.

Background and Ongoing Investigation

Ayaan Shaikh was reportedly associated with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the past, appearing in social media content alongside local party leadership. However, several videos and photographs were deleted from his Instagram account shortly after the allegations surfaced. TCS Nashik Row: HR Ignored Several Complaints, Claim Employees as S*xual Harassment Case Triggers Suspensions and Arrests.

The police are now focused on determining the extent of the distribution network for the filmed content. Investigators are working to establish whether the videos were shared within private circles or sold to broader criminal networks. Given the number of victims and the volume of digital evidence, the police have indicated that the investigation will cover multiple districts across Maharashtra to identify every individual involved in the exploitation ring.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 07:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).