The allegations of s*xual abuse and forced religious conversion at a Nashik BPO unit linked to Tata Consultancy Services have sent shockwaves across India’s corporate sector. The case has not only raised serious concerns about workplace safety but also put the spotlight on internal accountability mechanisms within major organisations.

So far, eight accused employees, including six men and two women, have been arrested by the police. Among them is Nida Khan, an HR manager based in Pune, who was earlier reported to be absconding. With nine FIRs registered and multiple women employees coming forward, the case is now being investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Who Is Nida Khan?

Nida Khan, believed to be in her early 30s, was working as a Human Resources (HR) manager at TCS’s Nashik office in Maharashtra. Her role primarily involved handling employee grievances and ensuring compliance with workplace safety norms, including those under the Prevention of S*xual Harassment (POSH) Act. TCS Nashik Row: HR Ignored Several Complaints, Claim Employees as S*xual Harassment Case Triggers Suspensions and Arrests.

According to investigators, Khan is now considered a key figure in the case. Instead of addressing complaints, she is alleged to have ignored repeated reports of s*xual harassment made by women employees. Reports suggest that these complaints were not escalated to senior management, raising serious questions about her conduct in a role that is meant to safeguard employees.

Authorities also suspect that Khan may have played a more active role in the alleged incidents. Some complainants have accused her of acting as an “enabler” for the accused employees. Dubbed the “lady captain” in certain reports, she allegedly befriended female staff members and later influenced them in matters related to religious practices, including offering namaz and wearing the hijab.

Khan’s purported LinkedIn profile went viral soon after the case came to light. As per available details, she is an alumnus of Savitribai Phule Pune University, one of Maharashtra’s prominent educational institutions. TCS Nashik Case: N Chandrasekaran Calls Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning’, Probe Intensifies.

Allegations by Women Employees

At least eight female employees from the Nashik facility have filed police complaints alleging mental and s*xual harassment by senior colleagues. Out of the nine FIRs registered, seven contain similar accusations, indicating a possible pattern of misconduct within the workplace.

The complainants have alleged that they were subjected to inappropriate touching, obscene advances, and double-meaning comments. Some also claimed that personal remarks were made about their married lives. In cases where employees resisted such behaviour, their workload was allegedly increased or they were threatened with termination.

A major concern highlighted in the complaints is the alleged inaction by the HR department. Employees claim that despite raising issues multiple times, no meaningful steps were taken to address their grievances.

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Nida Khan was taken into custody on April 10 after initial reports suggested she was on the run. She has been booked under multiple charges, including outraging modesty, criminal intimidation, and provisions related to alleged forced religious conversion.

The Nashik police have constituted an SIT to probe the matter in detail. Officials are currently questioning Khan to determine the extent of her involvement and whether there was a larger network or systemic failure within the organisation.

TCS Responds to the Controversy

Reacting to the allegations, Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, termed the incident “gravely concerning and anguishing.” He confirmed that an internal investigation has been initiated under the supervision of TCS Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian.

TCS has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion. The company stated that all arrested employees have been suspended and that immediate action was taken once the matter came to its attention.

As investigations continue, the case has sparked a wider debate on workplace safety, HR accountability, and the effectiveness of internal complaint mechanisms in large corporations. The outcome of the probe is likely to have significant implications not only for the accused but also for corporate governance standards in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).