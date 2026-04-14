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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has suspended multiple employees at its Nashik unit following serious allegations of s*xual harassment and forced religious conversion, with the case now under active police investigation. The controversy has intensified after claims that the company’s HR department allegedly ignored earlier complaints raised by employees.

The action comes after Nashik Police arrested several individuals linked to the case, including staff members in senior roles such as team leaders. TCS confirmed on April 12 that those connected to the matter have been suspended pending inquiry, reiterating its zero-tolerance stance on harassment and coercion.

HR Under Scanner for Inaction

The case traces back to March 25, when a young woman approached the Deolali Camp Police Station alleging that she was subjected to harassment between 2022 and 2026 at a BPO office in the Mumbai Naka area. TCS Nashik Row: COO Aarthi Subramanian To Lead Probe As Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran Calls Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning’.

According to multiple complainants, concerns had previously been reported to the HR department, but no meaningful action was taken at the time. These allegations have now placed TCS’s internal grievance redressal mechanism under scrutiny, raising questions about corporate accountability and employee safety.

Multiple FIRs Filed in Expanding Case

Following the initial complaint, police urged other employees to come forward. By April 3, nine FIRs had been registered. These include eight complaints by women alleging s*xual offences and inappropriate religious remarks, along with one complaint by a male employee citing hurt religious sentiments. TCS Nashik Case: N Chandrasekaran Calls Allegations ‘Gravely Concerning’, Probe Intensifies.

The growing number of complaints indicates a potentially wider pattern of misconduct within the workplace, prompting deeper investigation by authorities.

Arrests and Ongoing Probe

Among those arrested are Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar and Danish Sheikh, along with a woman whose identity has not been disclosed.

Police said six of the accused are currently in magisterial custody, while one remains absconding. An additional accused, reportedly the HR manager at the Nashik office, is under police remand and being questioned.

TCS has stated that it is fully cooperating with the investigation and will take further action based on official findings. The case continues to unfold, with serious implications for workplace safety standards and corporate responsibility in India’s IT sector.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).