Hyderabad, February 25: A team of researchers from the Public Research Institute of History, Archaeology and Heritage (PRIHAH) has discovered two ancient temples of the late Badami Chalukya period in Mudimanikyam village of Nalgonda district. The temples, which date back to the 8th or 9th century CE, are the only ones of their kind in Telangana that follow the Kadamba Nagara style of architecture. Odisha: Remains of 13th Century Temple Found in Jajpur (See Pics).

The team also found a rare inscription on a pillar of one of the temples, which reads 'Gandaloranru'. “Though the correct meaning of the label inscription is not clear yet, as the first two letters Ganda in Kannada means “hero”, this could be the title of a hero,” said Dr Munirathnam Reddy, Director of Epigraphy in the Archaeological Survey of India. Another inscription, which is about 350 years old, was found in the Rama temple of the village, which mentions donations from various places. Tamil Nadu: 400-Year-Old Naick-Era Stone Inscription Found at Temple in Theni.

Ancient Temples of Badami Chalukya Period Found

Rare Badami Chalukya temple, 1200-year-old labeled inscription found in Nalgonda district, Telangana. Two temples, at least 1300 years old, belonging to the Badami Chalukyan period, along with an inscription from the late Badami Chalukya period in Mudimanikyam village of… pic.twitter.com/JaPFZBOGh0 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 23, 2024

The researchers urged the Department of Heritage and the villagers to protect and preserve the temples, which are in a neglected state. They said that the temples are a valuable source of information about the history and culture of the region.

