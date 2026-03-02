Hyderabad, March 2: Panic gripped Hyderabad’s IT corridor in Gachibowli on Saturday morning after a 24 year old man allegedly drove drunk, rammed another vehicle and dragged a traffic constable on the bonnet of his speeding Mercedes Benz for nearly 800 metres while attempting to flee.

According to officials of the Hyderabad City Police, the incident took place near IIIT Junction. The accused has been identified as Gurrampati Tarun, a resident of Narsingi. Preliminary investigations suggest that Tarun was allegedly driving the luxury car at high speed after consuming alcohol. Bilaspur Accident Caught on Camera: Speeding Trailer Jumps Lane, 4 Killed as SUV Crushed in Midnight Horror on Raipur-Ratanpur Highway; Video Surfaces.

A 24-year-old drunk student was arrested in Cyberabad after his Mercedes rammed a car and dragged a traffic constable on the bonnet for nearly 800 metres who tried stopping him. The accused, G Tarun blood alcohol level of 160 mg/100 ml (legal limit 30). He was arrested and booked… pic.twitter.com/2RvNVjWR0h — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 2, 2026

Police said the accused first crashed into another vehicle. When a traffic constable on duty signalled him to stop, Tarun allegedly accelerated instead. In the chaos, the constable fell onto the bonnet of the car and was dragged for around 800 metres before other motorists and police personnel managed to intercept the vehicle. Valsad Accident Caught on Camera: Man Crushed to Death After Container Falls Off Moving Truck in Gujarat; Video Surfaces.

The injured constable sustained minor injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

A breath analyser test reportedly showed alcohol levels far above the permissible limit. Based on the complaint and CCTV footage, police registered two separate cases under charges including rash and negligent driving, endangering life, and obstructing a public servant on duty, along with relevant provisions of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Tarun was arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. He has since been shifted to Kandi Jail in Sangareddy district. Investigations are ongoing.

