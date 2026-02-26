Hyderabad, February 26: Bonu Komali, a 21 year old BSc student and part time YouTuber, was found dead at her rented flat in Manikonda, Hyderabad, on February 23. The young woman, originally from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam, had been living alone for nearly 11 months while pursuing her studies at a private college in Maisammaguda.

According to Raidurgam police, Komali sent a text message to her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, at around 1.34 am saying, “I love you mummy so much. Jagratha. Thammudini baaga chusuko,” asking her to take care of her younger brother. Her mother, who works in Kuwait, tried calling repeatedly but her phone was switched off. She then alerted Komali’s friend, who visited the apartment. Telangana Horror: 2-Month-Old Baby Burned Alive After Mother ‘Lost Temper’ Over Continuous Crying.

When repeated knocks drew no response, neighbours informed police. Officers broke open the latch and found Komali hanging from the ceiling fan. A ladder and a saree were recovered from the scene. Her body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy, and a case of suspicious death has been registered.

Police said preliminary investigation points to emotional distress linked to a prolonged relationship dispute. Komali was reportedly in a three year relationship with a 27 year old software engineer. Investigators recovered a diary in which she detailed her feelings and described unrequited affection. Police also confirmed that she had attempted suicide about six months ago. Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student of RGUKT Dies by Suicide a Day After Lover’s Death.

Authorities are reviewing phone records, messages, and statements from friends and neighbours to establish the full circumstances surrounding Bonu Komali’s death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

