Mumbai, February 25: A 19-year-old engineering student at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana's Basara was found dead in her hostel room on Wednesday, February 25. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after her lover,f who was also a close relative, reportedly ended his life in their native district. The deceased, a first-year student originally from Wanaparthy district in Telangana, was discovered by university staff and fellow students.

Campus authorities immediately alerted the local police, who have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Telangana Shocker: Case Registered Against Man for Harassing Woman Employee at Reliance Mart in Banswada Over Devotional Songs; Police Step Up Security.

Preliminary Investigation Details

According to local law enforcement, the student is believed to have taken her life late Tuesday night. Initial inquiries suggest the act was a reaction to the news of her lover's death earlier that day. Police officials confirmed that the two were involved in a relationship and shared a familial connection. The discovery has caused a wave of shock across the RGUKT campus, a premier institution known for its technical education programs. Telangana: Dalit Woman Doctor Dies by Suicide After Colleague Refuses Marriage Over Caste Differences in Siddipet.

Police noted that no suicide note was recovered from the hostel room. Forensic teams have inspected the site, and the student's personal belongings, including her mobile phone, have been secured for digital analysis to determine her final communications. It is also reported that the deceased student's body has been shifted to a local government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of suspicious death and are awaiting the autopsy report to finalise their findings. Further investigation is underway.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

