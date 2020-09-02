Vijayawada, September 2: Setting an example, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday slowed his convoy to make way for an ambulance heading towards a hospital. Jagan Mohan Reddy was on his way to his house in Tadepalle in Amaravati from the Vijayawada airport when he noticed the ambulance carrying an injured man, identified as Chaparthina Shekar. A video of the incident is going viral on social media platforms. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Asks Officials to Increase Number of COVID-19 Hospitals in State.

The ambulance got stuck due to restrictions placed on vehicular movements in view of the Chief Minister's convoy. Realising this, Jagan asked his security to make way for the ambulance so that it can reach the hospital as early as possible. The ambulance was taking Chaparthina Shekar to ESI Hospital in Vijayawada. Shekar was severely injured after the bike he was riding met with an accident. He was travelling from Uyyuru to Gannavaram. Chennai Shame: Ambulance, Commuters Stopped at Crossroad to Allow VIP Convoy to Pass, Watch Viral Video.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Makes Way For Ambulance Carrying Injured Person:

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s convoy gave way to an ambulance that was on its way to Vijayawada ESI Hospital, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/LG0bKQWhPP — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Jagan Reddy's gesture was praised by the netizens with some of them saying all the VIPs should follow the example set by him. Earlier, at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, the Chief Minister displayed similar kindness towards a woman who came to meet him along with her newborn baby all the way from Pulivendula. He and his wife Y.S. Bharathi took the baby in their arms, showered blessings and greeted the mother.

