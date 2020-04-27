Chennai Shame: Ambulance, Commuters Stopped at Crossroad to Allow VIP Convoy to Pass, Watch Viral Video

Ambulance and commuters stopped at Island Grounds intersection. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Chennai, April 27: Amid the lockdown in place due to coronavirus pandemic, a video of an ambulance being stopped at a crossroad by police to allow VIP convoy to pass came to light. Apart from the ambulance, many commuters were stooped too, showcasing a VIP culture.

According to the video, published by the news agency ANI, Chennai Police stopped an ambulance and commuters near Island Grounds intersection in the city to allow a VIP convoy to pass. The video shows both ambulance and people were waiting for a long time on the intersection. Also, stopping an ambulance to pass a VIP convoy is an inhuman act. Indore Boy Made to do Sit-Ups After Getting Caught Driving Porsche Without Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video.

Here's the viral video:

#WATCH An ambulance and commuters were stopped by Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow VIP convoy to pass, today. #Chennai pic.twitter.com/0gdvHOhrFX — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Recently, other videos made the headlines when a 20-year-old youth was made to do sit-ups by Indore's security committee personnel after he was flagged down by them on Sunday while he was driving his luxury car Porsche amid coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh. The video of the youth doing squats went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 27,892 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases, 20,835 are active cases while 6184 patients have been cured and discharged across the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 has surged to 872 while one person has migrated, according to the Health Ministry's latest update on April 27.