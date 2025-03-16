A shocking case of sexual exploitation has emerged from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a professor at PC Bagla Degree College allegedly raped female students by luring them with promises of good exam scores and government jobs. The accused, Chief Proctor Rajneesh Kumar, also filmed obscene videos and took photos to blackmail the victims. His videos have now gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. Following complaints, the National Commission for Women and senior police officials were alerted. A probe was launched, and 12 incriminating photos were submitted as evidence, showing the professor engaging in obscene acts with students. Despite initial resistance from the college administration, an investigation led by SP Chiranjeevi Nath Sinha confirmed some allegations to be true. The Hathras Gate Police Station has filed an FIR under multiple sections, including rape, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused professor. Authorities assure that he will be apprehended soon and strict action will be taken. Ahmedabad Shocker: Father Repeatedly Rapes Minor Daughter for Over a Year in Gujarat, Impregnates Her; Arrested.

Degree College Professor Accused of Sexual Exploitation of Female Students

UP के हाथरस स्थित सेठ पीजी बागला डिग्री कालेज में तैनात प्रो. रजनीश कुमार पर कॉलेज की छात्राओं को यौन शोषण का शिकार बनाने के आरोप में FIR दर्ज हुई है। पीड़िता ने 20 से अधिक लड़कियों के साथ अलग अलग फोटो पुलिस को उपलब्ध कराए है, जिसमे वह अपने ही दफ़्तर या आवास पर लड़कियों को अपना… pic.twitter.com/o5iWLcXBlK — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) March 16, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

