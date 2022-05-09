Hyderabad, May 9: A software engineer shot dead his colleague, who was about to get married, before turning the gun on himself in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district Monday, the police said.

According to the police, N Suresh Reddy and T Kavya were allegedly in a relationship for nearly three years while they worked together in Hyderabad. However, Kavya’s parents rejected the man’s proposal to marry their daughter and fixed her wedding with another man. For several weeks Reddy had been trying to dissuade the woman and her family from going ahead with the wedding, the police added. West Bengal Horror: Jilted Lover Beheads 15-Year-Old Girl for Allegedly Rejecting Him in Alipurduar

Indian Express reported that on Monday, Reddy gatecrashed the wedding venue and shot Kavya who died on the spot. He later tried to flee before shooting himself, they revealed. The police are trying to determine how Reddy reached Tatiparthi village and from where he procured the gun.

In another shocking incident, a young bride was shot dead allegedly by a jilted lover during her wedding ceremony, police said.

The victim, identified as Kajal, died on the spot. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover After Varmala Ceremony in Mathura

According to police, the accused had been in a relationship with the woman and was upset with her wedding with another man.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2022 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).