Srikakulam, November 8: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a gram volunteer in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district almost a week ago. The accused raped the 12-year-old girl with the help of his friend. The two men were arrested after the girl’s parents filed a complaint in the matter. The incident took place on October 31. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Cousin in West Godavari District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The News Minute, the accused lured the girl into Gram Sachivalayam and then sexually assaulted her. The girl reportedly became unconscious. The accused then fled from the spot with the help of his friend. However, the rape survivor’s elder sister noticed that the girl had gone missing. Upon searching, she found the minor girl in the premises of the Gram Sachivalayam of the Veeraghattam Mandal.

The girl’s elder sister took her to the home. The minor girl’s parents had gone to Hyderabad. When they came back home, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal. The girl’s parents then approached the police. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s parents, the police registered a case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes 9-Year-Old Daughter in YSR Kadapa District, Films Act WIth Help Of Paramour; Arrested.

“The village volunteer raped the minor girl with the help of his friend. The two of them have been arrested and remanded. As soon as we came to know about the incident, we sprung into action and arrested the accused.” Reported the media house quoting a DSP from Srikakulam as saying. The rape survivor was sent to a hospital for medical examination. The police launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

