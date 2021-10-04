YSR Kadapa, October 4: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped his nine-year-old daughter in Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district. The accused also filmed the act on camera with the help of his lover. A complaint was lodged by the girl and her mother on September 25. The 46-year-old accused was arrested on Sunday. The cops reportedly found photos and videos of the heinous act on the accused’s mobile. Uttar Pradesh Man Attempts to Rape His Married Daughter; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl in the complaint alleged that her father had raped her twice and recorded the act on camera. The accused was not living with his wife. He had recently taken the girl along with him to his village. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Sexually Harasses His Daughter in Bhopal; Arrested.

As per the TOI report, the accused and his paramour in an inebriated state forced the child to drink alcohol. The man then raped her, and his paramour recorded the heinous crime on his mobile phone. The accused again raped the minor girl. However, the rape survivor managed to escape and narrated the ordeal to her mother. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 11-Years Old Step-Daughter in Palghar.

The accused was taken into custody on Sunday. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was sent to judicial custody by the court. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

