Guntur, March 30: Guntur police on Sunday set an example for other government departments in following COVID-19 protocols. The Guntur Urban police fined its own officer for not wearing a mask. The fine was imposed by Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy on Sunday. Amid the rise in the COVID-19 cases, the government has made it mandatory to wear masks in public. Notably, the Andhra Pradesh police have taken up an initiative to make people aware of the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 times. Madhya Pradesh: Sub Inspector Manoj Yadav Performs 'Singham Stunt' by Balancing Self on Two Moving Cars in Damoh, Fined Rs 5,000; Watch Viral Video.

According to a report published in The News Indian Express, as part of the campaign, Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy participated in the drive for the past two days. Reddy, on Sunday, was on a tour of his area. Reddy took part in a special drive at Lodjikudali, MTB Koodali. On his way, he noticed that a traffic CI was not wearing a mask. He called him and asked the reason for not wearing the mask. CI Mallikarjuna Rao replied that he forgot to carry the mask as he was in a hurry to reach his duty on time.

Not satisfied with Rao’s answer, Reddy instructed the officials to impose a fine on the CI for not wearing a mask, reported the media house. He himself brought the mask and gave it to the traffic CI. The SP asked police personnel not to violate the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Centre. Navi Mumbai: Fined For Not Wearing Mask, Man Pours Kerosene on Himself and Threatens to End Life in Panvel.

The Andhra Pradesh Department has reportedly issued 18,565 challans for not wearing masks. It had reportedly collected over 17 lakh rupees as a fine in the state. Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang also appealed to people of the state to wear masks while going out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).