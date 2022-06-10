Hyderabad, June 10: Hyderabad police arrested two men on Thursday for alleged sexual assault on two minors who are siblings, TOI reported. The accused, Mohammed Imtiyaz Ahmed (23) and Mohammed Nawaz (21) are repeat offenders and were involved in a series of crimes.

As per the reports, the parents of the victims approached the police with two different complaints on June 8 after they came to know about the alleged abuse of their daughters. Reportedly, Ahmed assaulted the minor on the pretext of marrying her. He was previously booked in connection with 23 theft cases and a drug case. Hyderabad Gang Rape: Another Minor Girl Gang Raped in Telangana, Two Held for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl.

While another accused, Nawaz met the minor on Instagram and the two became friends. He too violated her under the guise of love and marriage. The accused duo sexually assaulted the minors on several occasions over the last year.

The cops registered a complaint and recorded the statement of the minors. A case has been registered against the duo under IPC sections pertaining to kidnap, rape, and relevant sections of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

