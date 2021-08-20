Kurnool, August 20: A 60-year-old man, who was drunk, died after he jumped into a pit of fire during Muharram festivities. The incident took place at Sunkesula village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh during the wee hours of Friday. The deceased was identified as Panyam Venkata Subbaiah. He was a resident of the neighbouring Kasipuram village. Andhra Pradesh: 20 Injured After Portion of Terrace Collapses During Muharram Procession in Kurnool, Incident Caught on Camera.

Venkata came to Sunkesula village to witness the festival of Peerla Panduga, celebrated by Hindus and Muslims during the Islamic month of Muharram. A pit of fire was lit up as part of the festival. Revellers scolded Venkata when he was moving dangerously close to the pit of fire, according to a report by Times of India. When he didn't listen, he was then forced sit at an isolated bench nearby.

When the revellers were completely lost in the celebrations, Venkata again came close to the pit of fire and suddenly jumped into it, the report added. The revellers tried to rescue him but it was too late. Venkata died on the spot. He had sustained severe burn injuries all over his body. When police came to know about the incident, they reached the spot.

Cops shifted Venkata's body to a hospital for postmortem. A case was subsequently registered. Peerla Panduga is a festival celebrated by Hindus and Muslims in Telangana and Rayala Seema region of Andhra Pradesh. It is a celebrated across the Sufi shrines called as Ashurkhana. A procession of the relic, called as Alam, is taken out as a part of Muharram.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2021 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).