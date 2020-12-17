Gurugram, December 17: The health condition of Haryana Minister Anil Vij is currently stable. Anil Vij is undergoing treatment at the ICU ward of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital for COVID-19. According to his medical report, all his health parameters are normal. The Haryana Minister was shifted to Medanta Hospital on December 15 in critical condition.

Dr AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Mendanta hospital, said, "Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij is undergoing treatment at the ICU ward of Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. His health condition is stable, and his vital parameters are normal." COVID-19 Positive Haryana Minister Anil Vij Shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon from PGI Rohtak.

Tweet By ANI:

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (in file photo) is undergoing treatment at the ICU ward of Medanta hospital in Gurgaon. His health condition is stable & his vitals parameters are normal: Dr AK Dubey, Medical Superintendent, Mendanta hospital pic.twitter.com/cbqGw5nthG — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

Vij is also the state's home minister. He was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Saturday night after he complained of discomfort. Initially, the 67-year-old Haryana minister was admitted to Civil Hospital in Ambala, after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Anil Vij Health Update: COVID-19 Positive Haryana Health Minister Shifted to Rohtak Hospital.

The minister had last month got one shot of the two-dose trial of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin after he offered to be a volunteer. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5. He was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantonment.

