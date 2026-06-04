Annapurna Bhandar 2026: Has Your INR 3,000 Monthly Payment Been Credited? Here’s How To Check

Women beneficiaries in West Bengal can now check whether their monthly financial assistance under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme has been credited to their bank accounts. The scheme, which provides eligible women with INR 3,000 per month, has generated significant interest across the state following its rollout.

Those who have applied for the scheme can track their application and payment status online through the state's Social Security Portal. Beneficiaries are also advised to verify deposits directly in their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Annapurna Yojana 2026: Check Eligibility, Required Documents and Steps To Apply for Annapurna Bhandar Scheme.

How To Check Annapurna Bhandar Payment Status Online

To find out whether your monthly payment has been credited:

Visit the West Bengal Social Security Portal

Click on the "Track Applicant Status" option

Enter your Application ID, Aadhaar Number or Registered Mobile Number

Submit the details to view your application and payment status

Applicants can also check their bank passbook, mobile banking app or Aadhaar-linked account statement to confirm receipt of funds. How To Apply for West Bengal’s Annapurna Bhandar Yojana 2026?

How Much Money Will Beneficiaries Receive?

Under Annapurna Bhandar, eligible women will receive INR 3,000 every month as financial assistance. The scheme offers higher support than the previous Lakshmir Bhandar programme, under which beneficiaries received up to INR 1,500 per month.

Who Is Eligible?

Women applying for Annapurna Bhandar must meet the following conditions:

Must be between 25 and 60 years of age

Must be a resident of West Bengal

Should not be a permanent government employee receiving salary or pension

Should not be an income tax payer

How To Apply For Annapurna Bhandar

The government has released an application form that must be completed and verified before enrolment is approved. The enrolment drive began on June 1 and will continue for 90 days through both online and offline modes across municipalities, wards and local administrative offices.

Documents Required

Applicants will need:

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID Card

Residence Proof

Bank Account Passbook or Statement

Passport-Size Photographs

Authorities have also announced assistance camps for individuals who are unable to complete the application process on their own.

Beneficiaries should ensure that their Aadhaar details and bank account information are correctly linked and updated to avoid delays in receiving the monthly INR 3,000 assistance under Annapurna Bhandar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).