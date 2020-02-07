Anti-CAA Protest at Deoband: Darul Uloom Appeals to Women Protesters to Call off Demonstration

Students protesting against CAA | Representative Image |(Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, February 7: One of the most prominent Muslim seminaries Darul Uloom on Friday appealed to the women protesters at Uttar Pradesh's Deoband to call off their demonstration against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Representatives of the Muslim seminary in a press conference said that women protesters should call off their protest as government till now has not taken a decision on implementing the nationwide NRC. Shaheen Bagh-Like Protest at Lucknow's Clock Tower; Man Held For Threatening to Shoot Anti-CAA Protesters.

The representatives of the Darul Uloom Deoband added that the Muslim Seminary also got assurance from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding this. They also said that if some issues are left, the protesters can approach courts. Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protests: Giriraj Singh Sparks Controversy, Says 'Suicide Bombers Being Trained at Protest Site'.

Video of Press Conference:

A clarification this appeal is for protesting women at Deoband. https://t.co/NXWNnPYBGG — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) February 7, 2020

Meanwhile, hundreds of people, mainly women, have also been protesting at Dehi's Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and the NRC since December 15, 2019.Protesters believe that the CAA and the NRC are discriminatory against Muslims. The CAA grants Indian Citizenship only to non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains, who have been victims of religious persecution in neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Shaheen protest is the centre of the political battle for the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeted the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the ongoing protest in the area.