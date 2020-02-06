Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protests: Giriraj Singh Sparks Controversy, Says 'Suicide Bombers Being Trained at Protest Site'

Giriraj SIngh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 6: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday sparked controversy after he said that suicide bombers were being trained at Shaheen Bagh. In a tweet, Giriraj Singh said, “Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh has no longer remained a demonstration, rather it has now become a training centre of suicide bombers.” Goli Maaro Remark Row: 'See Mood of Delhi', Says Anurag Thakur in Defence, Election Office Seeks Report.

Along with his tweet, he also shared a video of Muslim women protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In his tweet he further added, “Conspiracy is being hatched against the country in the national capital.”

Giriraj Singh's Tweet:

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है। देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

While speaking to news agency ANI, the union minister justified his comments. He said that a woman protesting at Shaheen Bagh lost her son, but instead on mourning over the death, she called it martyrdom. Referring Shaheen Bagh as Khilafat movement, which was organised against the British Rule during pre-independence era, he added that if we want to save the country, the then the countrymen should be alerted against this Khilafat-2 movement.”

ANI's Tweet:

Union Minister Giriraj Singh:Shaheen Bagh mein ek mahila ka bachcha thand mein mar jaata hain aur vo mahila kehti hain ki mera beta shaheed hua hain. Ye suicide bomb nahi hai to kya hai? Agar Bharat ko bachana hai to ye suicide bomb, Khilafat Andolan-2 se desh ko sajak karna hoga pic.twitter.com/Y2UuGG3ei2 — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

It is not the first time that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have trained guns at Shaheen Bagh protesters. Earlier BJP MP Parvesh Verma during an election rally in Delhi said the demonstrators at Shaheen Bagh would resort to "rape and murder" if the AAP government is not uprooted from the state. People have been protesting against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh since December 15, 2019.