Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 1 Crore for Families of Health Professionals Who Die Serving COVID-19 Patients

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 1: Amid the rise of death of coronavirus patients in the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the family of those serving COVID-19 patients will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service, if they die. The Delhi CM extended the announcement for health professionals in both private and government sector.

Informing about the latest update, the Delhi Chief Minister said, as quoted CNN News18, "If anyone loses their life while serving COVID-19 patients, their family will be provided Rs 1 crore as respect to their service. Whether they are from the private or government sector doesn't matter." Coronavirus in Delhi: No Community Transmission Yet, FIR to be Registered in Nizamuddin Markaz Case, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

Here's the CNN News18 tweet:

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal said there is no sign of community transmission of coronavirus so far in the national capital. Speaking on the Nizamuddin Markaz issue, Arvind Kejriwal said he has requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to order Delhi Police to register FIR against all those responsible. Delhi has reported 97 cases of coronavirus so far, including 24 who had attended a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz.

Apart from these, Kejriwal had asked people to read the 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita for the remaining days of the lockdown ending on April 14, saying that he is doing the same with his family. Adding more, he said, the his government has made arrangements in schools for lodging purposes, the chief minister said.