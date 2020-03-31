Coronavirus in Delhi: No Community Transmission Yet, FIR to be Registered in Nizamuddin Markaz Case, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal press conference (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 31: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said there is no sign of community transmission of coronavirus so far in the national capital. Speaking on the Nizamuddin Markaz issue, Arvind Kejriwal said he has requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to order Delhi Police to register FIR against all those responsible. Delhi has reported 97 cases of coronavirus so far, including 24 who had attended a religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz. Coronavirus Cases Breach 800,000-Mark Globally, Death Toll Nears 39,000.

"Out of the 97 cases in Delhi, 24 cases are from Markaz, Nizamuddin. 41 have travel history to foreign countries and 22 are family members of foreign travellers. 10 cases yet to be ascertained," Kejriwal told a press conference. "No local community transmission right now," the Chief Minister asserted. He sought action against Maulana Saad Kandalwi of Nizamuddin Markaz for holding the religious gathering. Catch live news and updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"The Delhi government wrote to Lieutenant Governor for registration of FIR in this case, I have full hope he will give orders soon. If any negligence is found on part of any officers then action will be taken against them also," Kejriwal said. Nizamuddin Markaz is the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat. Around 1,746 persons were stuck there in the wake of a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There was a religious gathering that ended on March 15. Several people from different states had attended the congregation and returned to their native places. Foreign nationals were also present. At least 24 people have been tested positive for coronavirus from the Nizamuddin area, with officials saying the number can go up. In Telangana, six people, who had attended the gathering, died of coronavirus.

The source said that 501 people from Tamil Nadu, 216 from Assam, 156 from Uttar Pradesh, 109 from Maharashtra, 107 from Madhya Pradesh, 86 from Bihar, 73 from West Bengal, 55 from Hyderabad, 45 from Karnataka, 46 from Ranchi, 34 from Uttarakhand, 22 from Haryana, 15 each from Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, 19 from Rajasthan, 21 from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 15 from Odisha and nine from Punjab attended the religious congregation.