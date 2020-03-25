Arvind Kejriwal Issues Helpline Number 23469536 Amid Lockdown, Says E-Passes Will Be Given to Shopkeepers to Open Shops for Essential Services

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 25: As the country braces for a 21-day lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that e-passes will be issued to vegetable-sellers, grocers among others to ensure essential supplies in the national capital. During his address the media on COVID-19 situation, Kejriwal stated that e-passes will be provided to those who need to open their shops and factories for essential services. The Chief Minister also issued a helpline number 23469536 to help people during the coronavirus crisis. Kejriwal said that Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office, and people who face any difficulty can call at the number. 'Delhi Construction Workers to Get Rs 5,000 Each': CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Measure to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact.

Kejriwal also urged people that there is no need to panic and assured that there will be no shortage of essential services. "After PM Modi's speech yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services", Kejriwal said. Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Government Keeping Vigil to Ensure Essential Goods Availability, Says Ram Vilas Paswan.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who was also present at the meeting with the Chief Minister said that the government in Delhi will ensure that all the essential supplies are maintained. "While we would ensure effective implementation of the lockdown, we also want minimum inconvenience to the public particularly to the lower strata of the society. During the lockdown we would assure that essential supplies are maintained", Baijal said.

Kejriwal requested people to stay home during lockdown period to combat coronavirus. Meanwhile LG Anil Baijal said that the Delhi government will ensure strict implementation of lockdown in the national capital.