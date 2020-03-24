'Delhi Construction Workers to Get Rs 5,000 Each': CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Measure to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 24: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the disbursement of Rs 5,000 each to the construction workers in the national capital. The move, he said, is aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 as thousands have lost their livelihood. The government would also be increasing the number of night shelters for those who have lost their accomodation after losing their jobs, the CM added. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"We have decided to give Rs 5000 each to all construction workers as their livelihood has been affected. We are also increasing the number of night shelters in the city," Arvind Kejriwal said in his digital press briefing on Tuesday. Labour Ministry Asks States & UTs to Transfer Funds to Construction Workers Via Direct Benefit Transfer Mode Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Kejriwal further appealed the landlords in Delhi, who have rented their spaces to daily wagers, to grant them a period of two to three months to pay back their rents. "I am not saying you should waive off the rent. But you can allow them to pay later or pay in installments," he said.

"On the request of Prime Minister we clapped for our doctors, nurses and others who are giving essential services. But now I am getting information that a landlord has forcefully evicted a nurse tenant as works among coronavirus patients," Kejriwal said, adding that such inhumane measures would level a lethal blow on India's fight against coronavirus.

Kejriwal also expressed relief over no positive case being recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours. He appealed the residents to remain indoors and maximise social distancing to prevent the transmission of virus. If the entire nation adheres to the lockdown call, India would be heading towards a victory in the battle against COVID-19, he added.