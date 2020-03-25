Coronavirus Lockdown in India: Government Keeping Vigil to Ensure Essential Goods Availability, Says Ram Vilas Paswan

Ram Vilas Paswan. (Photo Credit: ANI | File)

New Delhi, March 25: Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday that the central government is keeping a vigil on the availability of all essential commodities in the market.

He assured there would be no shortage of such commodities and that the Centre was continuously in touch the state governments on this. Coronavirus Outbreak: Yogi Adityanath Government Mulls Ban on Paan Masala, Gutkha.

Paswan tweeted: "In the situation arising out of the threat of coronavirus, the government is constantly monitoring the availability of all essential commodities in the market and the central government is in touch with all state governments so that there is no shortage of anything. There is also an appeal to all producers and traders to avoid profiteering in this hour."

As part of the measures to prevent the outbreak of coronaviruses, a complete lockdown for 21-days has been announced across the country.